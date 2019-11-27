Scooter-sharing start-up Bounce's valuation may hit $500 mn on new funding

Bounce, a bike- and scooter-sharing start-up, is raising $150 million in a Series-D funding round from investors such as B Capital and Accel Partners, say sources.

The investment more than doubles the valuation of the Bengaluru-based firm to over $500 million from its previous funding round when the company was valued at over $220 million in June this year. It had raised $72 million in a Series-C financing round led by B Capital Group and Falcon Edge Capital. “The company is on the verge of raising $150 million and the paperwork is being done right now,” said a person with ...