Prestige stock hits 52-week high on Marriott deal, strong launch pipeline
Scooter-sharing start-up Bounce's valuation may hit $500 mn on new funding

Bounce has already crossed 100,000 rides per day in Bengaluru; this puts it at par with global players such as scooter-rental companies Lime and Bird

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Bounce, a bike- and scooter-sharing start-up, is raising $150 million in a Series-D funding round from investors such as B Capital and Accel Partners, say sources.

The investment more than doubles the valuation of the Bengaluru-based firm to over $500 million from its previous funding round when the company was valued at over $220 million in June this year. It had raised $72 million in a Series-C financing round led by B Capital Group and Falcon Edge Capital. “The company is on the verge of raising $150 million and the paperwork is being done right now,” said a person with ...

First Published: Wed, November 27 2019. 20:32 IST

