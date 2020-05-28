Script goes wrong: Caught in a social media storm, Kent looks for cover

In a lockdown as consumers struggle with health and financial scares and keep their consumerist instincts under check, how can a brand grab attention and a share of the wallet? By advertising, staying topical and addressing the consumer’s immediate concerns, say the brand gurus. Even so, the script can go horribly wrong.

Ask Kent—the consumer durables brand that wedged its way into public consciousness with Hema Malini endorsing its range of water purifiers. Its ads on Instagram asked: “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be ...