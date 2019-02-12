Sebi cloud on Etihad open offer waiver for Jet Airways shareholders

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has expressed reservations over granting exemption to Etihad Airways in connection with an open offer to the minority shareholders of Jet Airways, sources in the know said.

Exemption for making an open offer was among the key conditions set by Etihad to offer a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier. ALSO READ: Naresh Goyal to infuse around Rs 250 crore into debt-ridden Jet Airways “During an informal discussion with lenders and other stakeholders, the regulator has said that such an exemption is against ...