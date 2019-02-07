Jet Airways grounds 4 planes following non-payment of lease rentals

Crisis-hit Thursday said four of its aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

Faced with acute financial problems, the is looking to restructure debt and raise fresh funds.

In a filing to stock exchanges, said four planes have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements.

"The company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and regularly provides them with updates on efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity," it said.

The carrier also said it is making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network and is proactively informing and re-accommodating its affected guests.

"The company also continues to provide required and periodic updates to the of Civil in this regard," the filing said.

On January 30, the said it was actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors and are being updated about efforts to improve liquidity amid flight cancellations due to grounding of aircraft.

Referring to the update given on that day, the Thursday said the three aircraft that were grounded for engine normalisation are back in commercial operations.

As per a press release, Group currently operates a fleet of 124 aircraft.

