Naresh Goyal to infuse around Rs 250 crore into debt-ridden Jet Airways

Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal is putting in around Rs 250 crore in the airline as he negotiates a resolution plan with partner Etihad Airways. The airline’s finances have been stretched for the last few months and it has been making part payment to a section of employees and its vendors.

Fresh funds would help the airline clear its outstanding dues. The airline had promised to pay 75 per cent of November salary to pilots and engineers by January-end, but has paid only 50 per cent to date. National Aviator’s Guild and the pilots union will be meeting on Monday to ...