Sebi's co-location order delays announcement of NSE's FY19 results

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) had to defer the announcement of its 2018-19 financial result after the markets regulator imposed a hefty penalty on the bourse in the co-location (colo) case.

The NSE’s board was to approve on Friday the annual financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2019, but it decided to defer the matter till its legal team firmed up a view on the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) order, sources said. On Tuesday, Sebi directed the NSE to pay over Rs 1,000 crore for lapses at its colo facility that allowed unfair access to ...