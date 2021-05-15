Sebi's relaxed norms likely to give private equity firms faster exits

Private equity (PE) firms will find exiting investments easier after the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) plans to ease lock-in restrictions for promoters after the initial public offering (IPO) come into effect. These will also make deals attractive for them.

On Tuesday Sebi said promoters’ lock-in for three years in the case of at least 20 per cent of their shareholding after an IPO could be brought down to one year, and for the rest it could be six months from one year now. Sebi also plans to replace the “promoter” concept to “person ...