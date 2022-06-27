Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalty on Sahara group firms in OFCD issue matter

Market regulator on Monday slapped a of Rs 12 crore on Real Estate Corporation (SIRECL), Sahara Housing Investment Corporation (SHICL), and a few others for violation of the Act.

The matter pertains to the issue of optionally fully (OFCDs) to raise a “sizeable amount” from the public in contravention of the provisions of the Act between 2008 and 2009.

The matter had come to light when group firm Sahara Prime City had filed its offer document with Sebi in 2010.

“Clearly, when the Noticees falsely represented that the OFCD issue was a private placement of securities, they deprived the investors of the various measures of investor protection which were available to them under the delegated provisions of the Act…and the ICDR Regulations,” the Sebi order said.

As on March 31, 2021, Sebi had recovered Rs 15,473 crore out of Rs 23,000 crore from SHICL and SIRECL, the order further stated.