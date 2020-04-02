SECL retains top spot among CIL entities, produces 150.5 MT coal in FY20

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) had produced 150.545 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), retaining the top spot among Coal India Limited (CIL) entities.

Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur-headquartered company had contributed 25 per cent to the total coal production of CIL. CIL produced 602.14 MT of coal in FY20.

The second largest coal producing subsidiary of CIL was over 10 MT behind and the third was over 42 MT short of SECL’s output. The production rally continued throughout the year in and it crossed 150 MT coal production mark for the second time.

has crossed the benchmark of 150 MT coal production consecutively during last two financial years. No other subsidiary of CIL had been able to achieve this benchmark.

Applauding the efforts of SECL, CMD A P Panda said the dedication of miners given the crises prevailing in the country was overtly evident in the annual figures of coal production. The country is under lockdown and in these tough times also, SECL miners had been relentlessly working to meet coal requirements of the nation.

Several coal production records were created and surpassed especially during the lockdown period. The most remarkable being the largest single day coal production on March 27 when company produced 1 MT coal. Towards the end of financial year, the production spree continued and the firm crossed 900,000 Tonnes of single day coal production on 26th and 31st March.