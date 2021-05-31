Second Covid-19 wave impact manageable for most of India Inc: Fitch

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
India's medium-term growth outlook critical in ratings, says Fitch
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Fitch affirms Issuer Default Rating on four PSBs including SBI
JSW Energy gains 9% as Moody's, Fitch assign credit ratings to arm notes
-
The impact of the second Covid-19 wave on rated Indian firms is expected to be manageable, as most companies’ credit profiles are supported by their strong market positions, adequate balance sheets, liquidity and diversified operations, Fitch Ratings says.
They have the flexibility to adjust costs and key business drivers, until operations recover with the easing of restrictions.
There are, however, several entities with low rating headroom or which could face negative rating action if India’s sovereign rating (BBB-/Negative) or Country Ceiling (BBB-) were downgraded.
“We believe the second wave will have a less severe impact on corporations than in 2020, despite a higher infection rate. Weaker domestic demand is a key channel of risk transmission for businesses. However, lockdowns in 2021 have been less stringent and more localised, and business/societal behaviour has adjusted, supporting activity,' Fitch said in a statement.
The greatest demand impact is expected to be felt by Oravel Stays Private Limited (OYO) and Future Retail Limited, as weak consumer sentiment affects discretionary spending in fields like hospitality and non-food retail. Technology and telecom companies are the least likely to see weaker demand.
Falling demand for diesel and gasoline will hit throughput at refining companies, but stronger refining and marketing margins will aid their profitability.
Fitch said “ we expect lower curtailment risk for domestic power producers than in 2020, but further delays in payments from state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) could weaken cash flows and liquidity”.
Execution delays in construction projects could affect demand for building materials and steel, but the activity is expected to pick up once the current wave subsides, and high prices to support margins. Improving global demand will support sectors like steel, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU