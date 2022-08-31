JUST IN
Fresh intake, higher offshoring in IT sector impacting revenue per employee
Business Standard

Sector majors line up for power ministry's 10 mn smart meter tender

The first phase of the tender is for procurement of 25 lakh meters which would be installed in states in the Central and Western region of the country

Topics
smart meter tender | Power ministry | Power Sector

Shreya Jai & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

smart meter, power, electricity, IoT, technology
The smart meters roll out is part of the newly launched power distribution reforms scheme of the Centre

India's largest ever tender for procuring 10 million smart meters issued by the ministry of power would see participation from power, infrastructure and telecom majors. This paper has learnt that, close to a dozen meter manufacturers and leading power sector conglomerates have participated in the pre-bid meetings and are likely to submit interest for the same.

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 20:00 IST

