Secure Blink bags seed funding from US-based venture capital firm

startup Secure Blink on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Expert Dojo, a US-based early-stage venture capital firm.

Secure Blink offers Threatspy, a SaaS platform that empowers developers and security engineers to secure their web applications and APIs proactively. The new investment will enable Secure Blink to accelerate its growth, expand its product offerings, reach new customers in the global market, and enhance its customer support.

Tapendra Dev, Founder & CEO, Secure Blink said "We aim to empower organisations to proactively secure their applications and APIs, which tend to be vulnerable, leveraging our heuristic App sec approach. Using a heuristic approach and our custom-built Reachability Framework, Threatspy identifies vulnerabilities and provides a security posture score based on contextual analysis. The platform streamlines the remediation process with its Auto Remediation Playbook and Mitigation Campaign and calculates ROI."

Founded in 2020, the startup is incubated at the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) -- a joint initiative conceptualized by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) and industry body Data Security Council of India to accelerate technology development and entrepreneurship in the country. The initiative focuses on promoting research, innovation, and product development in the field of cybersecurity and cryptography across the nation.

Vinayak Godse, CEO, DSCI, said: "Application security market is expected to reach $13.2 billion by 2025, led by the rising frequency of security breaches and cyberattacks aimed at software applications. Businesses acknowledge the significance of protecting software applications from security threats, such as illegal access, data theft, and assaults that can jeopardize the application's functioning or availability. Secure Blink, an incubated startup at the National Centre of Excellence – DSCI, covers a significant void in the market, and ThreatSpy is a dependable product for the industry."