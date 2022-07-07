Security clearance for Air India CEO-designate soon, says official

The civil aviation ministry is following up with the home ministry regarding security clearance for CEO-designate Campbell Wilson and the approval is expected in the coming weeks, according to a senior official.

Tata Sons, which took over the loss-making airline on January 27 this year, announced the appointment of Wilson on May 12.

Weeks after taking over the carrier, Tata Sons, on February 14, named Turkish Airlines' former Chairman Lyker Ayci as Air India's MD and CEO.

