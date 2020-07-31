Seeing a trend of monthly improvement in orders: ABB India's Sanjeev Sharma

ABB India opened a new a new robotics facility in Bengaluru on Friday. Sanjeev Sharma, managing director for the company, spoke to Amritha Pillay on the market potential of robotics.

Sharma added export orders remain steady, and the company is focusing on reduction of discretionary expenses, high cash collection and limited critical business investments. Excerpts: What is the current market size for robotics in India? As per the latest International Federation of Robotics (IFR) study published in 2019, India ranked 11th worldwide in terms of annual installations. The Indian ...