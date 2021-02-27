Seeking professional success: Harappa goes back to the drawing board

What are the five elements you need to succeed in professional life? The five habits, so to speak. No matter which field, industry, sector or firm, you need to be able to think clearly while cutting through complex information; to be able to problem solve; to communicate and express yourself with clarity and, at times, persuasion; to be able to collaborate; and carry others with you.

Yet, nobody really tells you this or explains how you can inculcate these foundational qualities or skills. Harappa hopes to change that. The story of Harappa, a new homegrown edtech, begins sometime ...