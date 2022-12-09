Lenders purposely delaying Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock tells NCLT

In a fresh twist to the long saga, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), which won the bid to revive the grounded airline, has told the (NCLT) that the State Bank of India (SBI)-led group of lenders never wanted the plan to be implemented. In its submission dated December 1, the consortium alleged that the lenders are ‘’contorting facts’’, deploying ‘’coercive methods’’ and ‘’purposely delaying’’ the implementation of the Jet revival plan on some pretext or the other.