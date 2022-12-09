JUST IN
There's upside potential in Cement sector as prices rise across regions
Business Standard

Lenders purposely delaying Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock tells NCLT

'Can't take off if relief not granted'

Topics
Jet Airways | Resolution | NCLT

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways
Photo: Bloomberg

In a fresh twist to the long Jet Airways saga, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC), which won the bid to revive the grounded airline, has told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that the State Bank of India (SBI)-led group of lenders never wanted the resolution plan to be implemented. In its submission dated December 1, the consortium alleged that the lenders are ‘’contorting facts’’, deploying ‘’coercive methods’’ and ‘’purposely delaying’’ the implementation of the Jet revival plan on some pretext or the other.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 21:34 IST

`
