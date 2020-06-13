Semiconductor assembly majors plan to set up manufacturing units in India

Four top global companies in the assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) business have had discussions with the government to set up their manufacturing units and develop export hubs to undertake outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services.

The companies —Taiwanese majors ASE Technology Holding (with revenues of $11.87 billion), Powertech Technology Inc ($2.17 billion), and SPIL ($2.79 billion), and US-based Amkor Technology ($4.31 billion) — plan to take advantage of the incentive schemes recently announced by the government. ATMP companies ...