Separate infra needed for Covid-19 patients with other ailments: Fortis CEO

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow, India's second largest hospital chain thinks that there should be a differentiated infrastructure for coronavirus patients, who also have other medical ailments. The hospital has chosen not to cut salaries of frontline health workers even as its looks to implement cost saving measures.

In a conversation with Sohini Das, Fortis Healthcare managing director and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi mentioned about how investment plans are on hold for this year. Edited excerpts. What do you think about the current mixed model of Covid ...