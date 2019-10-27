Mid-sized IT firms disappoint in Sep quarter; L&T Infotech an exception

Mid-cap information technology (IT) services companies have largely underperformed in the July-September quarter. Except for L&T Infotech (LTI), they have been invariably unable to keep up on growth.

Slower growth in the key banking and financial services (BFS) segment, and client-specific issues, are major reasons. “We would strictly advise against investing in mid-caps in Indian IT at this point. We see greater revenue and margin volatility in a likely no-growth scenario for the industry in FY21,” went a note from Girish Pai, head of research at equity research firm ...