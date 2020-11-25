Sequoia-run Surge, Info Edge invest $6 mn into SaaS-based startup Shipsy

-
ALSO READ
Sequoia raises $1.35 billion to invest in India, Southeast Asia startups
Info Edge up 3% after Q1FY21 results; Axis Capital maintains 'ADD'
Info Edge rises 6% as board approves raising up to Rs 1,875 cr via QIP
Info Edge shares gain 7%, hit all-time high on launch of QIP
Fintechs see inflexion point as Covid-19 gives fillip to digital modes
-
Shipsy, a SaaS-based startup which enables shipping and logistics companies to digitise and automate their operations, has raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Surge, a programme under Sequoia Capital India. Existing investor Info Edge also participated in the round.
Founded in June 2015 by IITians Soham Chokshi, Dhruv Agarwal, Himanshu Gupta and Sahil Arora, Shipsy brings together all the stakeholders of the international logistics ecosystem on a single platform. The approach is to create a SaaS workflow management platform that allows network participants to collaborate and work together, reducing process bottlenecks, enhancing efficiency and bringing transparency. The Gurugram-headquartered firm has raised about Rs 10 crore till date, and has customers across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, North Africa, Singapore and Malaysia among others.
“Owing to a substantial increase in the demand for our solution, it was important to leverage the momentum and look out for global investment partners in our next leg of our journey,” said Soham Chokshi, co-founder and CEO of Shipsy. “The money raised will help fuel our growth and enable us to become a market leader, allowing us to continue our aggressive geographical expansion,” he said.
The company claims to have seen a three-fold increase in revenues in the last year while more than 120 enterprises globally including 5 of the top 10 exporters in India are its clients today. Recently, Shipsy inducted Harsh Kumar, formerly a co-founder with online cargo logistics platform cogoport, as its chief strategy officer. “Shipsy’s team has a customer-first approach and their software product solves for opacity in the logistics supply chain for enterprises using intuitive workflow automation,” said Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge. “We are excited to continue backing the team as Shipsy is evolving into a global B2B product being built and scaled from India,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU