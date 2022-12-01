JUST IN
Britannia aims for five-fold growth in cheese business in next 5 yrs
RBI conditional approval to Carlyle, Advent's stake buy in YES Bank
Adani group to refinance ACC, Ambuja Cement debt of $3.5 billion
Honda Cars India's domestic wholesales up 29% in Nov to 7,051 units
Govt to launch 4th tranche of Bharat Bond ETF from Fri, to mature in Apr
BHEL among 5 bidders for deal to manufacture 200 Vande Bharat trains
Adani Green announces raising JPY denominated facility to refinance debt
Tata Motors total wholesales rise 21% to 75,478 units in November
VECV's total sales rise 20% to 4,903 units in November; exports down 69.7%
TVS Motor sales increases marginally by 2% to 277,123 units in Nov
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Britannia aims for five-fold growth in cheese business in next 5 yrs
Business Standard

Serum Institute, Byju's top Burgundy-Hurun unlisted companies list

The Pune-based vaccine producer's value has increased 20 per cent to Rs 2.2 trillion in the past one year

Topics
Serum Institute of India | Byju's | Hurun Report

Samie Modak 

Photo: Abhishek Waghmare
Photo: Abhishek Waghmare

Serum Institute of India and edtech firm Byju’s have topped the list of India’s most valuable unlisted companies, according to the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 study.

The Pune-based vaccine producer’s value has increased 20 per cent to Rs 2.2 trillion in the past one year. Byju’s market value has grown 35 per cent to Rs 1.82 trillion, replacing the country’s top bourse, National Stock Exchange (NSE), as the second-most valuable company on the list. NSE has seen its market value erode 17 per cent to Rs 1.39 trillion. Among the top 10 unlisted companies, Swiggy, Parle Products, Razorpay, and Ola have seen their market value double.

To arrive at the value of unlisted companies, Hurun Research’s uses metrics such as price to earnings, Price to Sales, EV to sales, EV to EBITDA of comparable listed companies.

The combined value of 500 firms in the list has remained flat year-on-year to Rs 226 trillion.

The benchmark Sensex has gained 2 per cent during the period under consideration.

“The total value remains unchanged despite 191 companies in the list cumulatively losing Rs 18.3 trillion in value. About 309 companies in the list saw their value increase in the past year, of which 18 doubled in value. Six companies rose by Rs 1 trillion, led by four Adani group companies,” Burgundy Private and Hurun India said in a release.

The most-valuable industrial group in the list is Tata Group with Rs 20 trillion market value, only slightly ahead of the Adani group, which is valued at Rs 19.8 trillion. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries continued to top the list of most-valuable companies in India.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Serum Institute of India

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.