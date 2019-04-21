Setu, a money bridge that doubles up as drawing board for fintech products

Sakhshi Singh operates a kitchen service from her home in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, offering Indian meals during weekends. In the last couple of months, word went around about her fare and now she has more than 100 regular customers.

While she was looking to scale up her business, she encountered a problem — how does she enable customers to pay without going into the hassle of tracking multiple payment apps? That’s when she stumbled upon Setu Collect. Setu Collect connects billers to payment apps with secure Application Program Interfaces (APIs). It enables customers to ...