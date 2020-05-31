JUST IN
Seven of top 10 companies add Rs 1.76 trillion in m-cap; HDFC Bank shines

RIL, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other winners in the top-10 list

Seven of the 10 most-valued Indian companies added a whopping Rs 1.76 trillion to their market capitalization (m-cap) last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

RIL, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other winners in the top-10 list, while TCS, Bharti Airtel and Infosys finished with losses for the week ended Friday.

First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 22:57 IST

