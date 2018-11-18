Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 708 bn in m-cap; RIL tops chart, overtakes TCS

Seven of the 10 most-valued Indian together added Rs 708.67 billion in last week, led by (RIL).

RIL also regained the status of the most-valued firm on Dalal Street, edging past India's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The gainers' list also included Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, (SBI), and On the other hand, TCS, ITC, and registered losses in their (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL saw a jump of Rs 216.4606 billion in its valuation to Rs 7.1467 trillion.





The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose Rs 39.3966 billion to Rs 3.6598 trillion and that of soared Rs 121.9245 billion to reach Rs 3.2423 trillion.

The market valuation of surged Rs 133.8501 billion to Rs 5.4325 trillion, added Rs 65.1495 billion to its valuation to reach Rs 2.5908 trillion and gained Rs 75.2086 billion to Rs 2.3653 trillion.

entered the top 10 club by advancing Rs 56.6787 billion to Rs 2.2265 trillion.

On the other hand, the valuation of TCS dropped by Rs 103.3782 billion to Rs 7.0629 trillion.

The m-cap of fell Rs 12.2437 billion to Rs 3.3823 trillion and that of declined Rs 48.0524 billion to Rs 2.8414 trillion.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, RIL stood at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, and

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 0.85 per cent to end at 35,457.16.