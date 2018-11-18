Seven of top 10 firms add Rs 708 bn in m-cap; RIL tops chart, overtakes TCS

-
Seven of the 10 most-valued Indian companies together added Rs 708.67 billion in market capitalisation last week, led by Reliance Industries (RIL).
RIL also regained the status of the most-valued firm on Dalal Street, edging past India's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
The gainers' list also included HDFC Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On the other hand, TCS, ITC, and Infosys registered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL saw a jump of Rs 216.4606 billion in its valuation to Rs 7.1467 trillion.
The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose Rs 39.3966 billion to Rs 3.6598 trillion and that of HDFC soared Rs 121.9245 billion to reach Rs 3.2423 trillion.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank surged Rs 133.8501 billion to Rs 5.4325 trillion, SBI added Rs 65.1495 billion to its valuation to reach Rs 2.5908 trillion and ICICI Bank gained Rs 75.2086 billion to Rs 2.3653 trillion.
Kotak Mahindra Bank entered the top 10 club by advancing Rs 56.6787 billion to Rs 2.2265 trillion.
On the other hand, the valuation of TCS dropped by Rs 103.3782 billion to Rs 7.0629 trillion.
The m-cap of ITC fell Rs 12.2437 billion to Rs 3.3823 trillion and that of Infosys declined Rs 48.0524 billion to Rs 2.8414 trillion.
In the ranking of the top-10 firms, RIL stood at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 0.85 per cent to end at 35,457.16.
