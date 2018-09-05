Shailesh Rao to lead TPG Growth and The Rise Fund in India and SE Asia

Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, announced on Wednesday that it has named Shailesh Rao, Head of Growth and for India and Southeast Asia. Rao has been serving as a Senior Advisor to Growth and since October 2017 and will assume this newly created role beginning September 15.

“ and have assembled a dynamic global portfolio—from focused on energy-saving solutions to fast-growing consumer internet platforms,” said Bill McGlashan, Founder and Managing Partner of and Co-Founder and CEO of The Rise Fund. “As we continue to build businesses with leaders across India and Southeast Asia, Shailesh’s regional expertise and global operating experience will be invaluable. In addition to sourcing new regional opportunities, we look forward to advancing our technology investment activity worldwide with the help of Shailesh’s connections in the technology sector.”

Rao has nearly 20 years of experience spanning some of today’s most renowned technology

Prior to joining TPG as a Senior Advisor, Rao spent four years leading international operations at During that time, Rao helped the company significantly expand its presence, revenue, and user-base beyond the US to Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East/North Africa. Prior to joining Twitter, Rao spent over seven years at Google as a Vice President, leading YouTube in Asia. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director for Google India.

“I am looking forward to joining a world class team and to accelerating the great work they have done to date,” said Rao. “Leveraging my operating experience from Google and Twitter, I see tremendous opportunity to work with Founders and business leaders to scale their businesses across and beyond Asia.”

In his role leading TPG’s growth and impact investing platforms in the region, Rao will work closely with and Ganen Sarvananthan—who continue to serve as co-managing partners of TPG Capital Asia—to provide leadership to TPG’s growing activities in the region.

Shailesh will join the Boards of BookMyShow and Fourth Energy Partners upon joining the firm.