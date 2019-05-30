Shapoorji Pallonji Group provides relief to Puri cyclone victims

Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has reached out to the victims in devastated by the cataclysmic storm Fani that pounded Odisha’s coast on May 3.

The Group’s executives visited the gram panchayats of Gandamunda Bhoi and under Sadar block and distributed relief materials among the affected families.

The kits included a host of shelter items like tarpaulin and rope, household kit including plates and tumblers, sleeping mats, buckets and mugs, toiletries including soaps, towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste apart from mosquito coils and sanitary napkins. Also, chlorine tablets were provided to the families as groundwater in the area is feared to be contaminated.

Relief materials were distributed among 75 families. Villagers appreciated the efforts of the team as they felt the items in the kit will be helpful in maintaining normalcy in their lives.

Jagadish Chandra Rout, Associate Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Ltd said, “ is committed to the noble cause of serving the people of cyclone affected district of We always stand by the rebuilding process and development of the people of Odisha.”

The relief programme was hosted by the Group with support from Habitat for Humanity India and Mahashakthi Foundation.