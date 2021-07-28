ShareChat, Moj valued at $2.88 billion in $145-million fundraise

Mohalla Tech, the parent company of short video app Moj and social media platform ShareChat, has raised $145 million as an extension of Series F, at a valuation of $2.88 billion. The investment was led by Singapore state investor Temasek, Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV) and Mirae-Naver Asia Growth Fund, which is jointly set up by Mirae Asset and South Korean web portal Naver Corp.

This is an additional investment beyond the $502 million raised in April this year at a valuation of $2.1 billion.

Investments raised this year, including this additional capital infusion, will help the company double down its strategic priorities of building best in class AI Feed, attracting and incentivising diverse creator base and amplifying platform health and safety.