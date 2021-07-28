ShareChat, Moj valued at $2.88 billion in $145-million fundraise

-
ALSO READ
Sharechat-owned video app Moj partners with Snap Inc for Snapchat lenses
How to set-up Facebook tools to control comments on posts, filter News Feed
With Zomato's offering, fresh fundraising via IPOs set to hit 14-year high
KreditBee concludes $75 mn funding round from Premji Invest, others
ANSR raises $15 mn from Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence in Series B round
-
Mohalla Tech, the parent company of short video app Moj and social media platform ShareChat, has raised $145 million as an extension of Series F, at a valuation of $2.88 billion. The investment was led by Singapore state investor Temasek, Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV) and Mirae-Naver Asia Growth Fund, which is jointly set up by Mirae Asset and South Korean web portal Naver Corp.
This is an additional investment beyond the $502 million raised in April this year at a valuation of $2.1 billion.
Investments raised this year, including this additional capital infusion, will help the company double down its strategic priorities of building best in class AI Feed, attracting and incentivising diverse creator base and amplifying platform health and safety.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU