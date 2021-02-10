Sharechat-owned video app Moj partners with Snap Inc for Snapchat lenses

-
Sharechat-owned short-video app Moj said Wednesday it has partnered with Snap Inc, helping it leverage Snap’s nine-year investment in the Snapchat camera.
As part of the partnership, the Moj team will be able to access Snapchat’s Lens Carousel directly inside the app when creating content. Moj will develop more than 400 lenses over multiple phases for its community to create more fun and entertaining short videos.
Moj will also collaborate with Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC) in India to create more tailored experiences. The firm has released over 30 lenses for its users in the initial stages.
“This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snap’s innovative Camera Kit technology to India. The newly launched collection of 30 Lenses will give our community a never seen before social experience and make content creation on Moj a whole lot more fun," said Gaurav Mishra, SVP-Product, ShareChat.
This is Snap's first Camera Kit partnership in India. “The Moj community and Snapchatters have a lot in common - they are creative and love finding innovative ways to express themselves. Our Camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy, and ephemerality enables us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities. We are excited to see how content creators in India play with these lenses and unlock new levels of creativity,” said Ben Schwerin, SVP - Content and Partnerships, Snap Inc.
To use the lenses, Moj users simply open the app and tap the Camera tab at the bottom of the screen. Moj will also have a verified Brand Profile on Snapchat, allowing Snapchatters to access Moj created Lenses, with a link to the Moj app. The Lenses launched today include classic Augmented Reality face Lenses so creators can express a variety of moods, as well as 3D Full Body tracking Lenses that creators can use in their dance videos.
