Shared bus service operators fail, but Shuttl has a plan to keep going

Ola’s exit from the app-based bus aggregation business early last year was seen as a prelude to the decline and exit of smaller players in the segment. A year down the line, the industry is grappling with the imminent scale-down of operations by Bengaluru-based ZipGo.

It’s learnt that the company is contemplating suspension of its service in a few select cities. While these developments have cast a long shadow on the future of the bus aggregation business, Shuttl, the largest player in the market with 1,200 buses on its platform, appears to be defying the naysayers. The ...