JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Aurobindo Pharma buys Sandoz's US business in $900 million deal

Amid rising competition, Edelweiss ARC gets ready for next wave of NPAs
Business Standard

Shivinder-Malvinder spat: NCLT orders status quo on RHC Holdings management

Shivinder's counsel asks court to disallow any sale of shares in RHC Holdings by elder brother Malvinder

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

Shivinder Singh, Malvinder Singh

Shivinder Singh, former Co-promoter of Fortis Healthcare, has moved the National Company Law Tribunal against his brother Malvinder. The Tribunal has asked status quo to be maintained on management of RHC Holdings. In court today, Shivinder's counsel asked the court to disallow any sale of shares in RHC Holdings by his brother Malvinder.

Shivinder's counsel has petitioned that there the debt-equity ratio has not been maintained in the company because of which Fortis has been sold out. A source close to the development said that in the petition, Shivinder Singh has questioned taking loans more than what the companies could pay up.

The court has let both parties inspect the books of RHC holidings by their respective chartered accountants and company secretaries. The next hearing will be in October 9.

Delhi High Court had pulled up Malvinder Mohan Singh on Wednesday for selling his shares in Religare Healthcare for Singapore $3.5 million (approximately $2.47 million) instead of paying up Daiichi Sankyo. Malvinder has been asked to deposit the money in Daiichi’s account.
First Published: Thu, September 06 2018. 13:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements