Shivinder-Malvinder spat: NCLT orders status quo on RHC Holdings management

-
ALSO READ
Shivinder Singh snaps ties with brother Malvinder, drags him to NCLT
Delhi HC orders Malvinder Singh to deposit $2.5 mn in Daiichi's account
How the distressing spiral of Malvinder and Shivinder Singh came to be
Pay up or go to jail: Delhi HC summons Singh brothers in Daiichi case
Fortis wants Singh brothers to be reclassified public shareholders
-
Shivinder Singh, former Co-promoter of Fortis Healthcare, has moved the National Company Law Tribunal against his brother Malvinder. The Tribunal has asked status quo to be maintained on management of RHC Holdings. In court today, Shivinder's counsel asked the court to disallow any sale of shares in RHC Holdings by his brother Malvinder.
Shivinder's counsel has petitioned that there the debt-equity ratio has not been maintained in the company because of which Fortis has been sold out. A source close to the development said that in the petition, Shivinder Singh has questioned taking loans more than what the companies could pay up.
The court has let both parties inspect the books of RHC holidings by their respective chartered accountants and company secretaries. The next hearing will be in October 9.
Delhi High Court had pulled up Malvinder Mohan Singh on Wednesday for selling his shares in Religare Healthcare for Singapore $3.5 million (approximately $2.47 million) instead of paying up Daiichi Sankyo. Malvinder has been asked to deposit the money in Daiichi’s account.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU