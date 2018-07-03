Shop in virtual reality: Amazon India's newest offering this Prime Day sale

From more than 200 exclusive launches, massive discounts, cashbacks, brand new entertainment content to even virtual reality stores at malls all over the country, is going all out on the second edition of members-only Prime Day, which is part of its multi-national global discounting and deals event. The 36-hour-long event will start on July 16.

In an India first initiative, is planning as many as 11 pop-up stores in malls across the country where online shoppers with the help of virtual reality headsets would be able to see the products before buying.

"For the first time, customers will be able to experience the new products launching on Prime Day in Virtual Reality (VR) before buying. VR brings alive exclusive products in an environment that customers are likely to use it in, for example, customers can see a dress modelled in three-dimension, open a microwave placed on the kitchen countertop to look inside, and more. This VR experience is open to all customers with preferential access to Prime members at select malls in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru," said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Similar technology has been used by Alibaba in China during its Single’s Day event.

Prime Day this year will also feature over 200 exclusive new product launches from top brands, small businesses as well as Indian startups mentored by Amazon under its Launch Pad programme all available first exclusively to Prime members.

Alongside the new launches will be thousands of deals on mobile phones, televisions, laptops, appliances, fashion and everyday essentials at the lowest prices of the year.

Amazon’s flagship Alexa based Echo family of devices, Fire TV Stick, e-book reader Kindle, Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite will be available at the lowest prices of the year. For the first time on Prime Day, members can shop from hundreds of deals from Amazon’s international selection.

Prime Day is Amazon's global flagship event that is celebrated by more than 100 million Prime members in 17 countries including India. This year around, Amazon has added countries such as Netherland, Luxemburg, Australia as well as Singapore to the list of places where it would be held.

"Prime members in India can enjoy over 200 exclusive product launches, thousands of deals at the lowest prices of the year and blockbuster entertainment launches on Prime Video and Amazon PrimeMusic," said, Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

The company is also planning to provide two hour delivery for a whole range of products during Prime Day. “Members in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad can enjoy ultra-fast delivery in two-hours on popular deals and launches on the Prime Now app. For the first time, customers across several cities in India can experience new products & entertainment specials launching on Prime Day in Virtual Reality. More than 100 million Prime members around the world, including India, will find this our best Prime Day celebration yet,” added Agarwal.

The company in the run-up to the Prime Day event has also launched a monthly membership plan for Rs 129, which it hopes would help in bringing a new set of customers from tier-III and rest of India cities.