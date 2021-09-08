Shoppers Stop ties up with Accenture for digital commerce transformation

-
ALSO READ
Shoppers Stop shares surge 6% as Co sells Crossword Bookstore for Rs 42 cr
Shoppers Stop sells Crossword Bookstores at Rs 41.62 cr valuation
Accenture Q2FY21 earnings: Five ways in which it can impact Indian IT
Accenture's record bookings positive for Indian IT companies
Accenture raises annual forecast, posts strong growth on record orders
-
K Raheja Group-owned retailing firm Shoppers Stop has collaborated with global IT and professional services company Accenture to accelerate its digital commerce transformation across retail channels, a joint statement said on Tuesday.
The programme aims to enhance customer experience and profitability, as well as support Shoppers Stop's goal of being the go-to digital destination, it stated.
Shoppers Stop Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Venu Nair said omnichannel commerce has been a huge focus area for the company.
"By collaborating with Accenture, we want to further strengthen our digital commerce strategy for greater reach and access and also improve the overall shopping experience of our customers," he said, adding that the company aims to "achieve significant profitable growth" in the digital commerce revenues over the next three years.
Sameer Amte, a managing director at Accenture, who leads its retail practice in India, said, "We are combining our deep retail experience with diverse capabilities across strategy, analytics, technology and digital marketing to help the company drive its omnichannel strategy."
Shoppers Stop, retailer of fashion and beauty brands, has been transitioning from being a brick-and-mortar to an omnichannel retailer, empowering customers with its digital initiatives to ensure a seamless shopping experience, it added.
According to findings of a global survey from Accenture, the dramatic rise in e-commerce driven by the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to remain or accelerate further.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU