Shree Cement: In-line Q1, robust outlook

The results of cement major Shree Cement, released after market closing, seemed to be more or less in line with expectations. But the market response to the stock had been muted with some profit-booking after a sharp run-up in the past few sessions.

In Q1, 2021-22, Shree Cement reported Rs 3,635 crore in consolidated operational revenues, which was 46 per cent more than Rs 2,487 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21 and 14 per cent less than the Rs 4,235 crore of Q4, 2020-21. The PBDIT amounted to Rs 1,164 crore, up by 43 per cent versus Rs 814.5 crore (YoY) and down by 14.8 ...