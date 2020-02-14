JUST IN
Shree Cement's Dec-quarter pre-tax profit up 2.8% at Rs 409 crore

PBT in Q3 of the last fiscal year stood at Rs 398.5 crore

BS Reporter 

Shree Cement

Under muted demand conditions, Shree Cement posted a 2.8 per cent rise in its profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 409.7 crore during the December quarter, while revenue remained flat at Rs 3,146 crore. The PBT in Q3 of the last fiscal year stood at Rs 398.5 crore.
First Published: Fri, February 14 2020. 21:24 IST

