Shree Cement's March quarter shows why it commands rich valuations

Despite Covid-19-led challenges, Shree Cement reported its highest-ever profitability in its mainstay cement business and Street beating earnings for the March quarter (Q4). The improvement in profitability also partially helped offset the fall in volumes, and was led by higher realisations and cost leadership.

Reacting to the results posted on Friday after market hours, the stock gained about a per cent on Monday even as leading indices fell. Realisations improved as prices in North and Central India, where Shree has high exposure, were better compared to other regions. Reported ...