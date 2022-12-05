JUST IN
Price war for Novartis cardiac drug begins as JB Pharma implements 50% cut
Shreehas Tambe elevated as MD & CEO of Biocon Biologics effective Monday

Outgoing MD Arun Chandavarkar to remain on co Board

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Biocon Biologics has elevated deputy CEO Shreehas Tambe as its Managing Director and CEO effective Monday, the company said.

Tambe takes over from Arun Chandavarkar, who will continue as non-executive, non-independent director on the firm's board.

Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997, and has helped shape and build its biosimilars business and spearheaded the group’s strategic capital investments, including its first overseas facility in Malaysia.

“He has also been instrumental in securing regulatory approvals and enabling the successful launch of several of the company’s biosimilar assets in global markets such as the US and EU,” the company said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics, said, “I am extremely pleased that Shreehas is taking on the responsibility of leading Biocon Biologics as MD & CEO at a time when the company is gearing up for global leadership in biosimilars with the closing of the Viatris acquisition.”

She added, “His demonstrated track record of business success, deep technical and operational expertise provide him with proven leadership capabilities to assume this role….I extend my best wishes to him for a successful journey ahead.”

Speaking about Chandavarkar’s role, Mazumdar-Shaw said: “I would like to thank Arun for his tremendous contributions to the Biocon Group and Biocon Biologics over the past three decades. Arun has been an integral part of Biocon’s journey since 1990 and came back from retirement to step in as the Managing Director of Biocon Biologics in January 2021.”

She added, “He led the company’s recovery from pandemic-related setbacks and steered the organisation back on to the path of sustainable growth. I look forward to his active contributions to the BBL Board.”

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 14:42 IST

