Shreyas Shipping & Logistics does balancing act to curtail rising cost

In a bid to curtail its rising cost, Mumbai-based Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, the pioneer in domestic coastal container shipping, has chartered out five of its total 13 vessels, including one of the newly acquired multi-purpose (MPP) vessel. "We have changed our strategy from operating vessels to chartering it out as cargo volumes have not grown on expected lines," said Capt V. K.

Singh, managing director of the company. “This is ensuring fixed income with no related operating cost on Shreyas as the charterer takes the cost burden (of the vessel). This strategy is ...