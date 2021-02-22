Shriram Capital appoints K P Krishnan as Chairman, effective Feb 19

-
Shriram Capital Limited (SCL), the holding company for the financial services and insurance entities of the Shriram Group, announces the appointment of K P Krishnan as the Chairman on the board of the company.
Krishnan has assumed his role as the Chairman effective February 19, 2021.
Krishnan comes with a distinguished record and diverse experience of a little under four decades with the Government.
In his long career in the IAS, Krishnan has held several key positions - Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (2017-19), Special/Additional Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development (2014-17); Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance (2013-2014) and Secretary, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (2010-2012) and Joint Secretary Department of Economic Affairs Ministry of Finance.
In addition, he served in key positions in the Government of Karnataka and the office of the Executive Director World Bank Group Washington DC. During his stint in the DEA, Krishnan was closely involved with and initiated several reforms in the areas of market functioning, instruments, and regulatory structure in the financial sector.
SCL and its operating entities have an overall customer base of over 12 million, and about 77,000 employees across 3,850 offices. The group's net profit of Rs 22 billion and assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 1.5 trillion make it one of the largest well-diversified, financial services conglomerates in the country.
