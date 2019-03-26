Sibling love again: LN Mittal helps Pramod pay State Trading Corp claims

Long before the news splashed that a billionaire elder brother had come to the rescue of a sibling on the verge of being sent to jail for non-payment of dues, another brotherhood story was playing out in Indian business world. This story was one of the Mittals.

It is understood that billionaire Lakshmi Mittal has helped younger brother Pramod pay off a significant portion of the Rs 2,210-crore claim by the State Trading Corporation of India (STC). The elder brother is said to have given approximately Rs 1,600 crore to Pramod. A friend of Lakshmi Mittal said, “It’s true ...