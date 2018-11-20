Siemens Sept quarter numbers instil hope, but core segments remain laggards

What lies ahead for Siemens India in the ongoing restructuring exercise of its German parent is a key question for Indian investors.

In March 2016, when the health care unit was hived off into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siemens AG, investors were worried about the role of the listed Indian company: Was it only a facilitator to nurture businesses, only to sell them to its parent later? The question resurfaced in February this year, when Siemens India's mobility business was being hived off. Multiple restructuring measures left investors confused. "It is becoming tough ...