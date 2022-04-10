SII to give free Covishield vials to pvt vaccination centres: Here's why

-
ALSO READ
Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation for its tuberculosis vax
India-US healthcare alliance in spotlight as DCGI approves 2 more vaccines
WHO chief, Mandaviya talk Covaxin, resuming Covishield supply to COVAX
UK marks Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine's one-year anniversary
US cancels Covid-19 vaccine maker's multimillion dollar deal: Report
-
A day after slashing the price of the precaution dose of Covishield to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals, the Serum Institute of India (SII) told the Centre on Sunday that it will compensate for the price difference for the unexpired stocks lying with private centres in the form of free vials of fresh stocks, official sources said.
Vaccine majors SII and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut the prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussions with the government.
Bharat Biotech had also announced that the price differential with any existing stocks of Covaxin in private hospitals shall be compensated in the form of additional doses.
In a communication to the Union health ministry, Prakash Kumar Singh, director, government and regulatory affairs at the SII, on Sunday said, "As per direction of Dr Adar C Poonawalla, we want to inform you that we will compensate the price difference for the current unexpired stocks lying with private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs)."
"The difference between Rs 600 plus GST and our recent price of Rs 225 plus GST would be compensated in the form of free vials of the fresh stocks of Covishield," Singh is learnt to have conveyed in the communication.
The inventories at the private CVCs would be verified by SII representatives and the claim would then be processed on the basis of their approval.
India began administering the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all beneficiaries aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from Sunday.
Those above the age of 18 and who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose of the vaccine will be eligible to receive the precaution dose.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU