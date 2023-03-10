JUST IN
Silicon Valley Bank jitters likely to affect start-ups in India
Startup ecosystem witnessing robust growth, needs shift in mindset: CIEL HR
Indian startups must tap $430 bn digital market in Southeast Asia: Report
Arvind Mafatlal Group plans to scale up its edtech venture GetSetLearn
Betterhalf raises $8.5 mn funding from FinSight Ventures, Insta co-founder
Swiggy sells Cloud Kitchen biz to Kitchens@ as delivery growth slows down
Small wonder: Startup cracks MF code with help from small banks
Unicorn proptech start-up NoBroker raises $5 mn from Google for expansion
Fashion startup STUMBL onboards Masoom Minawala as strategic advisor
Sequoia India and Southeast Asia's Surge to empower 12 new startups
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Start-ups Â» News
Moody's lowers Vedanta Resources' rating, flags rising refinancing risks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ripple effect: Start-ups in India may feel Silicon Valley Bank jitters

The company has investments in close to 21 start-ups in India

Topics
Startups

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)

The crisis at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which is in talks on sale after efforts to raise capital failed, may have consequences for the Indian start-up world.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Startups

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 22:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.