Silicon Valley veteran Dan Rosensweig joins upGrad's board of directors

Dan Rosensweig, a longtime executive and CEO of learning platform Chegg is joining the edtech unicorn upGrad’s Board of Directors. He comes on board as an independent non-executive director and joins the current senior representatives from Singapore-based investor Temasek and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

As president and CEO of US education technology firm Chegg since 2010, Rosensweig has transformed the company into the leading, student-first connected learning platform. Rosensweig also serves on the board of Adobe and is a senior advisor to Ventures & Kleiner Perkins.

“There has never been a better time to provide accessible and flexible higher education and skills training to learners around the world,” said Rosensweig. “By working in partnership with key universities and major technology enterprises, particularly in India, upGrad can help transform the workplace of tomorrow.”

To date, upGrad has touched over 7 million learners across 100 countries.

With over 25 offline offices, upGrad is present across multiple cities in India, San Francisco, Washington DC, London, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, Sydney and Melbourne. It has a network of over 300 direct global university partners.

Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson of upGrad said the US and India along with Asia are the two largest markets for skilling and learning development and Rosensweig brings with him a powerful global overview of this sector. “This, in turn, shall continue to cement our corporate governance as we march ahead in our mission of disrupting the future of jobs and careers of tomorrow,” said Screwvala.

In 2010, Rosensweig joined Chegg with a vision to transform the popular textbook rental service into a leading provider of digital learning services. By leveraging technology, mobility, and connected networks, Chegg has now become a 24/7 learning partner by offering a suite of low-cost, personalised and on-demand educational resources.

Prior to Chegg, Rosensweig served as CEO of Guitar Hero, COO of Yahoo!, and CEO of ZDNet. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva, New York.