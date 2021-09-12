Siliguri-based hotelier moves SC against Oyo for unfair practices

-
A Siliguri-based hotelier has challenged a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruling that closed insolvency proceedings against hospitality firm Oyo and one of its units, in the Supreme Court.
The hearing is scheduled for September 13 before a two-judge bench.
“We tied up with Oyo in July 2017 and till February 2019 they did fair business practices with us and we had no complaints with them. From March 2019 itself, they started charging unnecessary penalties and charges and taking a huge chunk of our profits every month. We kept complaining to their authorities but they kept telling us that they will return the money but to no avail,” said Mona Agarwalla, director at Siliguri’s Central Courtyard Resort. He has made a claim of Rs 37 lakh, including legal fee and taxes.
Oyo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In July, the NCLAT closed insolvency proceedings against Oyo and one of its subsidiaries Oyo Hotels & Homes (OHHPL), and also disallowed the intervention of external parties, including the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India.
The Industry body in May said it had been allowed by NCLAT to intervene on behalf of hotels in the Oyo unit insolvency case before the tribunal. The association had filed the application on behalf of its member hotels in India, who it said were operational creditors suffering hugely on account of non-payment of debt by Oyo.
In April this year, NCLT Ahmedabad started insolvency proceedings against OHHPL after Gurugram-based hotelier Rakesh K Yadav filed a case in 2019, and claimed that the subsidiary defaulted on a payment of Rs 16 lakh. He later withdrew the case after resolving the issue with the hospitality start-up.
