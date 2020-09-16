Silver Lake bets big on marquees as it grows its pool of India investments

Global technology investment fund Silver Lake has made three bets worth over $2.3 billion in India after almost a gap of seven years.

The private equity (PE) biggie has committed to pumping money into Jio Platforms, Byju’s, and Reliance Retail so far this year — all marquee names in their respective sectors. The PE player, which is on a par with the likes of SoftBank, Tiger Global, and Tencent in terms of funding size, is sticking to the strategy of investing in companies which have proven their mettle. “Both Jio and Byju’s represent investment opportunities ...