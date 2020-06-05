JUST IN
Silver Lake, co-investors to put additional Rs 4,546.80 cr in Jio Platforms

This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors to Rs 10,202.55 crore

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Jio
Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is a next-generation technology platform focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms Limited announced on Friday that Silver Lake and its co-investors would put Rs 4,546.80 crore more in Jio Platforms, in addition to the Rs 5,655.75 crore of investment by Silver Lake announced on May 4. This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and co-investors to Ts 10,202.55 crore. Silver Lake's investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 trillion. The investment would translate into a 2.08 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised a total of Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading technology investors in less than six weeks.
Jio Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is the group's technology arm providing affordable digital services across India, with more than 388 million subscribers. It has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem of technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality and blockchain.
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 22:27 IST

