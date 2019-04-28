SilverPush uses data and AI to sync offline events with digital ads

It’s IPL time and you are watching Virat Kohli bat on your TV screen. Later, you when you browse the internet and you may see ads on the brand of shoes Kohli was wearing during the match or simply the various brands that he endorses.

That's what SilverPush does, or at least one of its products — Parallels. Founded in 2012, the Gurugram-based start-up leverages the power of real-time TV and online videos to identify faces, logos, objects and even emotions to provide “contextual targeting” for brands to reach their target audience. Founder Hitesh ...