SimYog plans to venture into aerospace, consumer and medical electronics

Top officials at Robert Bosch Engineering Solutions (RBEI) took an instant liking to a unique software tool developed by SimYog Technologies, a deep tech start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The firm promised to reduce the time taken to develop electronic controllers that are used in passenger vehicles and goods carriers.

Encouraged by the initial response and the interest among other component makers, Dipanjan Gope, CEO, Simyog, and his team are now also developing a solution for automakers. Besides automotive electronics, the Ideaspring and RBEI-backed ...