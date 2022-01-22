Singapore-based Shopee takes India's e-commerce market by storm

It’s a worrying time for e-commerce players like Meesho, Amazon, and Ajio because Singapore-based Shopee, launched only in November, has become the new love of Indian consumers. It has shot into the coveted position of being the second most downloaded app in India (just behind Meesho) according to Sensor Tower figures for January.

It has touched 21 million app downloads and over 20,000 sellers before the month is even over. In terms of daily and monthly active users, it has overtaken Amazon, JioMart, Myntra and Ajio and is just behind Meesho and Flipkart, according to a study ...