Binny Bansal may shift to Singapore for deeper role in start-up world

Feted for jump-starting India’s internet retail industry after co-founding the country’s most-valuable e-commerce giant Flipkart, Binny Bansal is moving base to Singapore, multiple people in the know said. Since his unceremonious exit from Flipkart in November last year, Binny has kept away from the limelight and was said to be contemplating his next move.

In this period, he has invested in insurance platform Acko, venture capital (VC) firm 021 Capital, and floated a new start-up called xto10x Technologies. “Binny now spends most of his time outside. He is in ...